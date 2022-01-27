MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Humane Society of Manatee County is proud to present the 16th Annual Paws in Motion Walk-a-Thon Fundraiser on Saturday March 19, 2022.

Returning to the Riverwalk in Bradenton, Paws in motion will start and end at Caddy’s in Bradenton.

This year you will be able to choose to walk on site or virtually. The onsite event will be a socially distanced safe event and facemasks are required.

Individuals and fundraising teams can pre-register now by visiting the events page at www.humanemanatee.org and individuals also can register at the walk starting at 8am on March 19th. Registration and event activities start at 8am with the walk, a leisurely one mile walk along the Manatee River beginning at 9am. The registration fee of $20.00 includes a loaded goody bag and Paws in Motion 2022 t-shirts will be available for purchase at the event or with online registration for an additional $10.

The Paws in Motion Walk-a-Thon is the Humane Society of Manatee County’s largest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds benefit the animals in the Second Chance Adoption Shelter, located at 2515 14th Street W. Following the walk, an expanded vendor village will offer an array of vendors, food and drink which will be available for purchase, courtesy of Caddy’s of Bradenton.

Caddy’s of Bradenton is proud to once again host the Paws in Motion Walk-a-Thon. Come out on March 19th and join with hundreds of others to enjoy this great animal friendly event overlooking the beautiful Manatee River. Visit the adoption area where you can meet some amazing adoptable dogs from the Humane Society of Manatee County’s Second Chance Adoption Center.