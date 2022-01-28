PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)- Deputies assigned to the Patrol Operation Bureau responded to a dispatch to a domestic in progress where they later arrested an off-duty Clearwater Police Officer.

On January 27, 2022 at approximately 2:00 a.m., deputies responded to a residence located in Dunedin.

Once on-scene, deputies made contact with 42-year-old Jason Lambe outside of the residence. Lambe was taken into custody after refusing verbal commands and resisting deputies. Lambe was arrested on multiple charges.

Deputies then made contact with the victim, 43-year-old Bronwen Justice. Justice reported to deputies she and Lambe were previously dating, but not in a current relationship.

According to deputies, Justice stated Lambe arrived at her residence uninvited on January 23, 2022, confiscated her cell phone and refused to allow her to leave the residence. For multiple days, Lambe refused to allow Justice to leave her residence, battered her, and threatened to kill her and then himself. Justice sustained multiple minor injuries, but did not require medical attention.

Lambe was arrested for Domestic Battery, False Imprisonment, Resisting an Officer Without Violence, and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. Lambe was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

The investigation continues.