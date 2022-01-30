Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space. Credit iStock

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – On January 29, 2022, at approximately 2:32 p.m., deputies were dispatched for a report of a body floating in the water on the Northside of the Gandy Bridge.

Deputies from the Marine Unit were able to recover a deceased adult male from the water and transported the body to the Gandy boat ramp. The adult male was identified as 60-year-old Daniel Lukens.

During the investigation, deputies learned Lukens launched his paddleboard from Gandy Beach around 12:45 p.m. and was attempting to cross Tampa Bay, heading toward Picnic Island.

According to deputies, Lukens’ paddleboard and tether were not found, but he was wearing a life vest. It is unknown how long Lukens was in the water before he was recovered.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation continues.