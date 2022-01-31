LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Actor Howard Hesseman attends the 11th Annual Comedy Celebration presented by the International Myeloma Foundation at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Actor Howard Hesseman, best known as the hard-rocking disc jockey Dr. Johnny Fever on the sitcom "WKRP in Cincinnati" has died, according to his manager, Robbie Kass.

Hesseman died Saturday afternoon from problems related to colon surgery, Kass told CNN. Hesseman was 81.

In addition to earning two Emmy nominations for his role on “WKRP,” Hesseman also appeared on “Head of the Class” and “One Day at a Time,” along with guest appearances on “That 70’s Show,” among others. The Oregon native also hosted “Saturday Night Live” several times.

“He was a groundbreaking talent and lifelong friend and longtime client, whose kindness and generosity were equaled by his influence and admiration to generations of actors and improvisational comedy throughout the world,” Kass told CNN in an email on Sunday.

“WKRP,” about an eclectic cast of characters at a fictional radio station, ran for four seasons starting in 1978. It also starred Loni Anderson as the receptionist, Gordon Jump as the bumbling station manager and Tim Reid as the smooth-talking DJ Venus Flytrap.