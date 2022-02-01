PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Deputies were dispatched to a private residence in seminole for an armed person at a party on Sunday January 30 around 3:00 in the morning. The initial complaint noted one person was shot and the suspect fled the scene.

According to detectives, a female victim advised 32-year-old Desmond Wilson, forcefully entered her home and bedroom through a side door. The victim stated Wilson pointed a handgun at her head, struck her, sexually battered and strangled her, and threatened to kill her. The victim cried out for help and was able to escape the bedroom when her friends confronted Wilson. Wilson is known to the victim.

During the investigation, a witness on-scene explained an altercation was heard coming from the bedroom and the female victim screamed for help. The witness stated several people ran to the bedroom and confronted Wilson. When Wilson was confronted, he threatened them with a firearm.

Detectives say, when Wilson confronted the witnesses with his firearm, 38-year-old Jharfvan Thomas exited the residence to retrieve his personal firearm for protection. When Thomas returned to the residence, Wilson shot at Thomas and Thomas shot back. During the incident, Thomas sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Wilson fled the scene.

According to detectives, deputies were able to obtain Wilson’s vehicle description. Deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle and take Wilson into custody. Deputies discovered during the incident, Wilson also sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his arm. Deputies also located a firearm in Wilson’s vehicle.

Both Thomas and Wilson were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

Once released from the hospital, Wilson was transported to the Sheriff’s Administration Building and interviewed by detectives. Following the interview, Wilson was transported to the Pinellas County Jail, where he is being held on charges of Armed Sexual Battery, Attempted Murder, and Domestic Battery by Strangulation.

The investigation continues.