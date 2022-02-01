NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 13: Mickey Guyton attends the 2021 CMT Artist of the Year on October 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom,)

(CNN) — Mickey Guyton, a multi-Grammy-nominated artist, will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California, the National Football League (NFL) announced Tuesday.

Guyton’s 2021 debut album, “Remember Her Name,” earned her a Grammy nomination for best country album, the first-ever for a Black artist.

“👏🏾Look👏🏾at👏🏾God,” Guyton wrote on Twitter. “I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports.”

The NFL also announced that it will honor the Air Force’s 75th anniversary with “a first-of-its-kind flyover” during the anthem.

Jhené Aiko, a six-time Grammy-nominee, will sing “America the Beautiful.”

Mary Mary, the multi-Grammy and multi-award-winning Gospel sister duo of Erica and Tina Campbell will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a hymn of great cultural and historic significance known as the Black National Anthem.

The previously broadcasted half time show will include performances from Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals on their home field at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.

