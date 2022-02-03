Barbadian singer Rihanna and US rapper A$AP Rocky arrive for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. - This year\'s Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25. The 2021 theme is \"In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.\" (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Rihanna has given us another glimpse of her pregnancy.

The singer and beauty mogul this week revealed that she and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child.

On Wednesday, Rihanna shared previously published pictures of her baby bump — plus a new one.

“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she wrote in the caption on a series of photos which included one of her in profile with her belly bared.

Interestingly enough, that photo appeared to be taken in a less than opulent bathroom, leading writer Tammie Teclemariam to tweet: “Whose normal bathroom is this!”

Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, also 33, went public with their romantic relationship in May 2021. They have not shared her due date.

