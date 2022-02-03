(CNN) — Two judges on “The Masked Singer” walked off after Rudy Giuliani unmasked himself at the end of a show taping, a source close to the show told CNN Wednesday.
Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong walked off stage following the revelation of Giuliani as a contestant on the popular Fox reality show in which contenders perform in full costume until they are eliminated.READ MORE: Investigation Ongoing After A Deputy-Involved Shooting
The former counsel to ex-President Donald Trump and former New York mayor was taping an episode that is expected to air next month, the source said, without providing additional detail.READ MORE: Man Arrested For Armed Sexually Battery And Attempted Murder
CNN has reached out to representatives for Thicke and Jeong.
The incident was first reported by Deadline.MORE NEWS: Deputies Condut Investigation After Body Found In The Water By The Gandy Bridge
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.