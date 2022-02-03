NEW YORK, USA - FEBRUARY 02: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attends the funeral of fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick\'s Cathedral on February 02, 2022 in New York City, United States. Officer Mora, and his partner Officer Jason Rivera, were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute. Mora\'s funeral will be held tomorrow at St. Patrick\'s. (Photo by Eren Abdullahogullari/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Two judges on “The Masked Singer” walked off after Rudy Giuliani unmasked himself at the end of a show taping, a source close to the show told CNN Wednesday.

Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong walked off stage following the revelation of Giuliani as a contestant on the popular Fox reality show in which contenders perform in full costume until they are eliminated.

The former counsel to ex-President Donald Trump and former New York mayor was taping an episode that is expected to air next month, the source said, without providing additional detail.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Thicke and Jeong.

The incident was first reported by Deadline.

