HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– More than 14 years after a woman was killed outside of her mobile home, her attacker has been arrested.

On July 17, 2007, Jonathan Burns called 911 stating he was involved in an altercation with the victim just after 1:00 a.m. When deputies arrived at the Nature’s Trail Mobile Home Park in Thonotosassa, they discovered the body of a female victim with upper body trauma. It was later discovered the victim was dependent on a walker and wheelchair.

Burns did not speak to law enforcement, and the case was presented to the State Attorney’s Office which concluded there was insufficient evidence to refute the defendant’s version of events.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit revisited the case in 2021. As a result of interviews conducted, new evidence was discovered, ultimately leading to Burns’ arrest.

“We know that every cold case represents long-awaited answers for the family and friends of victims, and that is why our Cold Case Unit is so passionate and dedicated to solving these crimes,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Thanks to the hard work of our investigators, we are now able to not only bring closure to loved ones but bring a murderer to justice.”

Burns is facing a Felony First Degree Murder charge.