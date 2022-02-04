LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: James McAvoy attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

(CNN) — After years of speculation, James McAvoy has confirmed that he is married to Lisa Liberati.

The Scottish actor, best known for playing a young Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise, opened in an interview with the UK’s Guardian newspaper Thursday that he secretly married his American partner after meeting her on the set of 2016 horror thriller “Split.”

It was first stated in 2019 that McAvoy had married Liberati, who worked as a personal assistant to “Split” director M. Night Shyamalan during filming in her hometown of Philadelphia. McAvoy never addressed the rumors.

The “Atonement” star, who is currently promoting the play “Cyrano de Bergerac,” which opened on the London stage Thursday, made their commitment public in the Guardian interview.

Interviewer Arifa Akbar wrote of the couple: “They began a relationship a couple of years later and, he confirms, recently got married.”

Asked whether he now saw himself as an honorary Philadelphian, McAvoy told the publication that Liberati’s hometown now felt “like a second home for me.”

He declined to comment further on their relationship for “fear of creating tabloid fodder.”

McAvoy was previously married to his former “Shameless” co-star, Anne-Marie Duff. The couple met on the set of the British TV show in which she played the role of Fiona, the love interest of his character, Steve.

The former couple, who share an 11-year-old son, announced their divorce in 2016, after 10 years of marriage.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we have come to the decision to divorce,” they told USA Today in a joint statement at the time. “We enter this next phase with continued friendship, love and respect for one another and the shared focus of caring for our son.”

Months after the divorce was finalized, McAvoy and Liberati made their romance Instagram official by sharing a number of pictures of themselves together at a costume party.

