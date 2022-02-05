ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A student at Eckerd College has been arrested for making a threatening statement through voicemail and texts to a person off-campus.

On Thursday, February 3, at 3:00 p.m., police were notified that Eli Altman Johnson, 23, threatened a vitim along with threatened an act of violence at the school.

The victim notified St. Petersburg Police.

Campus security located Johnson in his dorm room and stood by until police officers arrived. Johnson had ingested pills and was transported to the hospital to be medically cleared before being Baker Acted and booked into the Pinellas County Jail at 10:56 p.m.

He is charged with one count of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism’.

Police did not locate a firearm in his room or his vehicle, but investigators learned he had purchased a gun earlier in the day and was in the three-day waiting period before he could possess it.