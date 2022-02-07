HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been captured using in camera double exposure) Awkwafina attends the 2021 AFI Fest Official Screening of Magnolia Pictures\' \"Swan Song\" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage,)

(CNN) — The comedian and actress Awkwafina issued a lengthy Twitter statement Saturday addressing criticism in the press and on social media that she has used a “blaccent,” or Black accent, and elements of African American language and mannerisms in her career.

The Queens-born Asian American star, born Nora Lum, explained her view of the racial dynamics at play.

“My immigrant background allowed me to carve an American identity off the movies and tv shows I watched, the children I went to public school with, and my undying love and respect for hip hop,” she wrote. “I think as a group, Asian Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them — what is correct and where they don’t belong.

“And though I’m still learning and doing that personal work, I know for sure that I want to spend the rest of my career doing nothing but uplifting our communities. We do this first by failing, learning, acknowledging, hearing and empathizing… And I will continue, tirelessly, to do just that.”

The statement represents her most significant response to criticisms she has used a “blaccent” throughout her career: from her early hit NSFW parody rap song “My Vag” to her more recent acting roles in the big-budget films “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Ocean’s Eight.”