(CNN) — Billie Eilish had a instant during her Atlanta concert Saturday night that has gone viral for all the right reasons.
The Grammy winner was performing at State Farm Arena on her Happier Than Ever world tour when she stopped her concert to help out a fan in the crowd. "You need an inhaler?" Eilish is seen asking a young woman.
The moment was caught on camera by numerous concertgoers and posted to social media. In the video clips, Eilish turns to security and asks them to locate an inhaler.
A few moments go by while personnel check on the girl. Meanwhile, Eilish addressed the thousands of fans in the arena by saying, “It’s OK … give her some time. Don’t crowd.”
As for the girl, she appeared to be fine after the scare and stayed in the audience.
