Cambridge, MA - February 5: Jennifer Garner laughs during a press conference after being honored as Hasty Puddings Woman of the Year by Harvard Universitys Hasty Pudding Theatricals in Cambridge, MA on Feb. 5, 2022. Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and bills itself the third oldest theater group in the world, established its Woman of the Year award in 1951 to honor people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment. (Photo by Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

CNN) — Teen romances can be so rough.

Jennifer Garner says she was 18 years old when she had her first kiss and got dumped the next day.

day because he said I was a prude, which was a badge I’ve worn proudly ever since,” Garner said, laughing. “I was 18!”

Well, we wonder what Matt thinks now!

Garner was telling the story with Harvard University students from the university’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals theater troupe. The actress was being honored with their prestigious Hasty Pudding Award.

She spent the day with students and looked like she was having a great time.

“I guarantee my day was better and more fun than yours. I am a devoted member of the Hasty Pudding Club from now on, and I will be a nerd in the audience next year, I promise,” she said. “This has been the most fun day ever.”

