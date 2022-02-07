CNN) — Teen romances can be so rough.
Jennifer Garner says she was 18 years old when she had her first kiss and got dumped the next day.READ MORE: Firefighter In Polk County Arrested For Fraud
day because he said I was a prude, which was a badge I’ve worn proudly ever since,” Garner said, laughing. “I was 18!”
Well, we wonder what Matt thinks now!READ MORE: Man Has Been Sentenced To 16 Years For Attempting To Provide Material Support To ISIS
Garner was telling the story with Harvard University students from the university’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals theater troupe. The actress was being honored with their prestigious Hasty Pudding Award.
She spent the day with students and looked like she was having a great time.
“I guarantee my day was better and more fun than yours. I am a devoted member of the Hasty Pudding Club from now on, and I will be a nerd in the audience next year, I promise,” she said. “This has been the most fun day ever.”MORE NEWS: Eckerd College Student Arrested For Making Threats
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.