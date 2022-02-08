File Photo. Credit: Getty Images. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing red and white in the background

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Deputies responded to Derby Lane, located at 10490 Gandy Boulevard, for a report of a missing person on December 27, 2016. Once Deputies arrived they were notified that 34-year-old Rang Truong fled on foot from his brother’s vehicle and was unable to be located.

According to detectives, deputies attempted to search the area, but were unable to find Truong. Truong was entered into FCIC/NCIC as a Missing/Endangered Person due to reported intellectual disabilities and other mental health concerns. A previous press release was also issued to assist in locating Truong.

From 2017 to 2022, detectives continued to follow-up on the case, coordinated searches around Derby Lane, and stayed in contact with Truong’s family to gather more information.

On January 28, 2022, detectives learned the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) was investigating a report of unidentified remains found in the area of Interstate 275, near the Howard Franklin Bridge, and responded to the scene.

Detectives provided the District Six Medical Examiner’s Office with Truong’s information, as a possible identity of the human remains. With the use of dental records, the remains were positively identified as Truong’s.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown. The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to determine the cause and manner of death.

Next of kin has been notified.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Robbery/Homicide Unit Detective C. Lyons at (727) 582-6207 or clyons@pcsonet.com.

The investigation continues.