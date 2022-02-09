Pictured: (l-r) Actor Liam Neeson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Liam Neeson said he found love on the set of his latest film “Blacklight.”

Just one problem, she was “taken.”

The actor was promoting his Movie on the Australian morning show “Sunrise” when he shared the story.

“I loved Melbourne, I loved our Australian crew,” Neeson said. “Every department was superb but they were their own people, do you know what I mean?”

He then revealed, “I made a couple of pals and fell in love once while I was there, but she was taken.”

Neeson did not disclose who she was, but did say he would return to Australia one day.

“I look forward to going back, I really do,” he said.

Comedian Amy Schumer mentioned on social media that Neeson’s crush story could serve as the premise for another movie.

The actress shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline and referenced the actor’s action franchise, “Taken 4?”

Neeson was previously married to actress Natasha Richardson from 1994 to 2009. Richardson died after a skiing accident in Canada. The two share two sons, Micheál, 26, and Daniel, 25.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.