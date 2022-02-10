SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A Sarasota man has been charged with 2nd degree attempted murder following a Wednesday evening shooting.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 2200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Way in Sarasota with reports of a shooting in progress just after 6:30 p.m.

When Deputies arrived they located a 32-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Deputies gained a description of the suspect and through witness statements and surveillance video, identified 27-year-old De Shawn Collins, as the shooter. On Thursday morning, detectives executed an arrest warrant on Collins at a home along Cornelius Circle in Sarasota. As detectives took Collins into custody, they located the weapon that was likely used during Wednesday’s shooting. Based on early investigation, detectives do not believe the victim and Collins are known to one another.

Collins, of 2115 Ernie Shank Court, is charged with a single count of Attempted Murder and remains in custody today without bond. He has prior arrests for charges including Resisting Arrest, Probation Violation, and miscellaneous drug offenses.