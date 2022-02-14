(CNN) — A wild trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” aired during Sunday’s Super Bowl.
The movie is set after the events in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Avengers:Endgame.”READ MORE: Florida Man Sentenced For Making Death Threats To United States Magistrate Judge
An official synopsis for the movie reads: “After the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend-turned-enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil.”
Doctor Strange will “confront a mysterious new adversary” in the film.READ MORE: Inverness Man Arrested For The Murder Of His Brother
The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.
It is directed by Sam Raimi.MORE NEWS: Book Written By Local Teenagers To Be Featured In American Poetry Museum
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.