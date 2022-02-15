NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Brittney Johnson as \"Glinda\" and Lindsay Pearce as \"Elphaba\" in \"Wicked\" on Broadway at The Gershwin Theater on February 14, 2022 in New York City. Johnson takes her first bow and makes broadway history as the very first full-time \"Glinda\" played by a woman of color. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

(CNN) — When Brittney Johnson floated on stage in a magic bubble Monday night, she got a standing ovation.

Johnson also got a two-minute ovation at the close off the show.

As the full-time Glinda in the Broadway musical “Wicked,” Johnson made history on Monday as the first Black woman to play the lead role in the Broadway production. (She previously performed as Glinda in the understudy position in 2019.)

“Wicked” opened in 2003 at the Gershwin Theatre in New York.

The show focuses on the unlikely friendship between the witches of Oz Elphaba and Glinda. The show has earned several Tony awards and a Grammy.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.