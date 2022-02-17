PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Detectives have arrested Brandon White, 22, for multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with minors.

An investigation began by detectives after they had learned of inappropriate conduct occuring between White and a female victim.. According to Detectives, White was asking for lewd acts in exchange for “vapes” nicotine dispensing devices. The first known offense began in April of 2021.

Detectives conducted various interviews and became aware the crime occurred on more than one occasion at various locations throughout Pinellas County. Additional victims were also discovered.

According to detectives, White asked to smell and touch the victims’ feet in exchange for nicotine and marijuana products. Detectives say White also received various sexual acts from the victims. The investigation revealed that White was using the social media platforms Snapchat and Instagram to contact the victims and discuss details of the meetings.

On February 16, 2022, White was interviewed by detectives and admitted to meeting with multiple females. White was taken into custody and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

If you have any information regarding this case, or if you believe you have been a victim, you are asked to contact Detective Nicholas Paden at 727-582-5714 or by email at npaden@pcsonet.com.

The investigation continues