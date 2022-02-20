MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A South Florida federal district judge has sentenced a 21-year-old man to 156 months in prison for pointing a gun at two people at a Miami gas station and jacking their car on April 6, 2021.

Law enforcement officers located the stolen car the next day. Carlos Junior Senecharles was driving; his girlfriend was in the passenger seat. Officers witnessed Senecharles run a red light, crash into another car, careen into a fence and a tree, and flee from the scene towards an abandoned apartment building. Officers arrested Senecharles and found a loaded firearm inside the stolen car.

Senecharles pled guilty on December 1, 2021, to carjacking, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami, announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman.

FBI Miami investigated the case, with assistance from Miami Dade Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Bailyn prosecuted Senecharles. Assistant U.S. Attorney William T. Zloch is handling asset forfeiture.