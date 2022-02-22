DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 29: American R&B singer Keke Wyatt performs on stage during the 2019 World AIDS Day Concert \"Keep the Promise\" of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) at The Bomb Factory on November 29, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Keke Wyatt is set to add to her already large family.

The R&B singer announced over the weekend that she is expecting their eleventh child.

“My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus 1’ to the Wyatt Bunch!,” the caption read on a photo she shared on Instagram.

She included the hashtags #Baby11, #TrustingGod, #BabyDarring, #TheWyattBunch, #Family and #KekesKids.

She and Darring married in 2018.

The 39-year-old was previously married to Michael Ford and Rahmat Morton.

Wyatt was a teen when she had a hit duet with singer Avant with the single “My First Love,” which was a cover of a 1983 hit song by René and Angela.

In 2017 Wyatt was a cast member of the TV One reality series “R&B Divas: Atlanta.”

Her last child was born in 2020.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.