Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Deputies were dispatched to 5215 Bamboo Place for a shooting following a neighbor dispute on Friday, February 25.

According to detectives, deputies located a 32–year–old female with multiple gunshot wounds and learned the suspect had fled the scene.

Detectives say the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 23-year-old Quinten Randolph. Randolph fled the scene in a stolen vehicle which was later found abandoned at the 5200 block of Springwood Boulevard in Pinellas Park.

Through various investigative techniques detectives learned Randolph was a passenger in a vehicle and requested the assistance of the Flight Unit to locate the vehicle. The Flight Unit was able to locate the vehicle and it was followed to the area of 42nd Street and 4th Avenue South in St. Petersburg, where deputies were able to safely take Randolph into custody.

Randolph was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

The investigation continues.