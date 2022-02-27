TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–Nicholas Primo, 35, of Tampa has pleaded guilty to distributing a substance that contained a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. Primo faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to court documents, on November 13, 2019, Primo distributed narcotics to two individuals in the parking lot of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. One of the individuals injected himself with the substance and died. Primo was later captured on video surveillance returning to the vehicle, and after realizing the victim had died, fleeing the garage.

Primo was later interviewed and admitted to purchasing $1,600 worth of heroin prior to distributing it. Primo later contacted a friend and attempted to move the victim’s car out of the Hard Rock Casino.