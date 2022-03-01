Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space. Credit iStock

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A 20-year-old man and his 16-year-old girlfriend have been arrested in connection to a shooting that occured in the parking lot of a Sarasota apartment complex on Monday, March 21.

According to reports, deputies responded just after 7:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of Coronado Drive after receiving a call about a man lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the face. The victim was immediately transported to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

During the investigation, Magaly Cortes, 16, of Sarasota, was in communication with the victim on Instagram and arranged a drug buy. Further into the investigation they detectives revealed Cortes and her boyfriend, Kevin Jimenes, 20, of Bradenton, drove to meet the victim to complete the transaction, and picked up a firearm on the way. When the two arrived, Cortes sat in the driver’s seat while Jimenez hid in the back seat. As the victim approached, Jimenez fired one shot through the passenger window, striking the victim in the face. Before fleeing the scene, Jimenez robbed the victim of his handgun.

Both Jimenez and Cortes were taken into custody Thursday during a traffic stop. During an interview with detectives, Jimenez admitted to being angry the victim was communicating with his girlfriend on social media and intended to confront the victim during the drug transaction.

Jimenez, is charged with Robbery with a Firearm and Murder While Engaged in Robbery. He remains in custody today without bond.

Cortes, is charged with Principal to Robbery with a Firearm and Principal to Murder While Engaged in Robbery. She was transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where she remains in custody.

The victim’s family opted into privacy rights afforded by Marsy’s Law and as such, will remain confidential.