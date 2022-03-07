(CNN) — Essence Fest is returning to an in-person occasion this summer with a star roster.
Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart and New Edition will headline the event, set to run June 30 to July 3 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Other artists announced include Jazmine Sullivan, Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker, The Isley Brothers and superstar DJ D-Nice.
One of the largest annual Black music and cultural festivals, Essence Fest had moved to a virtual event for the past two years because of the pandemic.
There will also be seminars, presentations and a virtual marketplace offered during the gathering.
Additional acts are expected to be announced and more information can be found at the event's site.
