(CNN) — The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards were presented Monday night in Las Vegas.
Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett hosted the show. Miranda Lambert was named entertainer of the year, as top artists including Kelly Clarkson, The Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBride and Carly Pearce took the stage to perform.
See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert *WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce *WINNER
Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Carly Pearce – “29: Written In Stone”
Thomas Rhett – “Country Again: Side A”
Morgan Wallen – “Dangerous: The Double Album” *WINNER
Chris Young: “Famous Friends”
Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert – “The Marfa Tapes”
Single of the Year
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown
“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood *WINNER
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
“7 Summers – Morgan Wallen
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes
“Knowing You” – Kenny Chesney
“Things a Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson *WINNER
New Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson *WINNER
New Male Artist of the Year
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum *WINNER
Elvie Shane
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne *WINNER
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion *WINNER
The Cadillac Three
Video of the Year
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert *WINNER
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Songwriter of the Year
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy *WINNER
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown
“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde *WINNER
