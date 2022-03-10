(CNN) — Amanda Bynes is thanking her followers as she prepares to try and end her court-ordered conservatorship.
The “All That” star posted a brief video on Instagram recently.READ MORE: Eighth Grader Arrested For Bringing A Gun To School
“What’s up Instagram, Amanda Bynes here,” she said. “My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all for your love and support. Peace out.”
The former actress is attempting to end an almost nine-year conservatorship that was first put in place in 2013 when Bynes was experiencing some personal difficulties.
“Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship,” the star’s attorney, David A. Esquibias, told People. “She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”READ MORE: Mental Health Experts Discuss Potential Risks Tied To Passing of 'Don't Say Gay' Bill
Her mother has served as her custodian and is in favor of it ending, according to a recent report by NBC.
“The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news,” Tamar Arminak, an attorney for Bynes’ parents, told NBC last month. “The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her.”
Bynes’ move to end her conservatorship comes four months after a judge ended singer Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship.MORE NEWS: Man Arrested For Thirty-One Charges Including Carjackings And Driving Under The Influence
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.