TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Detectives have charged a man with the murders of Linda Harris and “Jenny” on Thursday, March 10.

Damien Marshall was charged after an investigation was taken place by detectives.

According to reports on September 27, 2021, Linda Harris was found deceased in an abandoned home that was set for demolition at the 1800 block of E. Sligh Avenue. Construction workers were conducting a walk-through of the home when they discovered Harris. She suffered from upper body trauma and the Medical Examiner ruled her death to be a homicide.

On November 2, 2021, officers had responded to the area of 9th St. and Fairbanks Ave. in Sulfur Springs, where they discovered the body of a female, a 25-year-old transient woman known as “Jenny”. The Medical Examiner also ruled this case a homicide.

Damien Marshall was developed as a person of interest in both homicide investigations. Through surveillance, DNA and various investigative techniques, detectives developed probable cause to charge Marshall with the murders.

Marshall was arrested on November 16, 2021 for failure to register as a sex offender, where he remains in jail. Charges of First Degree Murder for both cases were added.

The investigation into both homicides is ongoing.