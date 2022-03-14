(CNN) — The 75th British Academy of Film Awards were presented Sunday.
The ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall returned to an in-person event after going virtual in 2021 due to the pandemic. The Western drama "The Power of the Dog," directed by Jane Campion, won best film. The sci-fi film "Dune," which led nominations going into the night, won five awards.
Below is a full list nominees with winners indicated in bold.
Best Film
“Belfast”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Dune”
“Licorice Pizza”
“The Power of the Dog” *WINNER
Outstanding British Film
“After Love”
“Ali & Ava”
“Belfast” *WINNER
“Boiling Point”
“Cyrano”
“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”
“House of Gucci”
“Last Night in Soho”
“No Time to Die”
“Passing”
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
“After Love” — Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
“Boiling Point” — James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) *also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli
“The Harder They Fall” — Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) *also written by Boaz Yakin *WINNER
“Keyboard Fantasies” — Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)
“Passing” — Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)
Film Not in the English Language
“Drive My Car” *WINNER
“The Hand of God”
“Parallel Mothers”
“Petite Maman”
“The Worst Person in the World”
Documentary
“Becoming Cousteau”
“Cow”
“Flee”
“The Rescue”
“Summer of Soul” *WINNER
Animated Film
“Encanto” *WINNER
“Flee”
“Luca”
“The Mitchells Vs the Machines”
Director
“After Love” — Aleem Khan
“Drive My Car” — Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
“Happening” — Audrey Diwan
“Licorice Pizza” — Paul Thomas Anderson
“The Power of the Dog” — Jane Campion *WINNER
“Titane” — Julia Ducournau
Original Screenplay
“Being the Ricardos”
“Belfast”
“Don’t Look Up”
“King Richard”
“Licorice Pizza” *WINNER
Adapted Screenplay
“CODA” *WINNER
“Drive My Car”
“Dune”
“The Lost Daughter”
“The Power of the Dog”
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga — “House of Gucci”
Alana Haim — “Licorice Pizza”
Emilia Jones — “Coda”
Renate Reinsve — “The Worst Person in the World”
Joanna Scanlan — “After Love” *WINNER
Tessa Thompson — “Passing”
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar — “Ali & Ava”
Mahershala Ali — “Swan Song”
Benedict Cumberbatch — “The Power of the Dog”
Leonardo DiCaprio — “Don’t Look Up”
Stephen Graham — “Boiling Point”
Will Smith — “King Richard” *WINNER
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe — “Belfast”
Jessie Buckley — “The Lost Daughter”
Ariana Debose — "West Side Story" *WINNER
Ann Dowd — “Mass”
Aunjanue Ellis — “King Richard”
Ruth Negga — “Passing”
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist — “West Side Story”
Ciarán Hinds — “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur — “Coda” *WINNER
Woody Norman — “C’mon C’mon”
Jesse Plemons — “The Power of the Dog”
Kodi Smit-McPhee — “The Power of the Dog”
Original Score
“Being the Ricardos”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Dune” *WINNER
“The French Dispatch”
“The Power of the Dog”
Casting
“Boiling Point”
“Dune”
“The Hand of God”
“King Richard”
“West Side Story” *WINNER
Cinematography
“Dune” *WINNER
“Nightmare Alley”
“No Time to Die”
“The Power of the Dog”
“The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Editing
“No Time to Die” *WINNER
“Belfast”
“Dune”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Summer of Soul”
Production Design
“Cyrano”
“Dune” *WINNER
“The French Dispatch”
“Nightmare Alley”
“West Side Story”
Costume Design
“Cruella” *WINNER
“Cyrano”
“Dune”
“The French Dispatch”
“Nightmare Alley”
Make Up & Hair
“Cruella”
“Cyrano”
“Dune”
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” *WINNER
“House of Gucci”
Sound
“Dune” *WINNER
“Last Night in Soho”
“No Time to Die”
“A Quiet Place Part II”
“West Side Story”
Special Visual Effects
“Dune” *WINNER
“Free Guy”
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
“The Matrix Resurrections”
“No Time to Die”
British Short Animation
“Affairs of the Art”
“Do Not Feed the Pigeons” *WINNER
“Night of the Living Dread”
British Short Film
“The Black Cop” *WINNER
“Femme”
“The Palace”
“Stuffed”
“Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee”
EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)
Ariana Debose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch *WINNER
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
