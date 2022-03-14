LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Lady Gaga attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

(CNN) — The 75th British Academy of Film Awards were presented Sunday.

The ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall returned to an in-person event after going virtual in 2021 due to the pandemic. The Western drama “The Power of the Dog,” directed by Jane Campion, won best film. The sci-fi film “Dune,” which led nominations going into the night, won five awards.

Below is a full list nominees with winners indicated in bold.

Best Film

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog” *WINNER

Outstanding British Film

“After Love”

“Ali & Ava”

“Belfast” *WINNER

“Boiling Point”

“Cyrano”

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

“House of Gucci”

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time to Die”

“Passing”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

“After Love” — Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

“Boiling Point” — James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) *also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli

“The Harder They Fall” — Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) *also written by Boaz Yakin *WINNER

“Keyboard Fantasies” — Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

“Passing” — Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

Film Not in the English Language

“Drive My Car” *WINNER

“The Hand of God”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Petite Maman”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Documentary

“Becoming Cousteau”

“Cow”

“Flee”

“The Rescue”

“Summer of Soul” *WINNER

Animated Film

“Encanto” *WINNER

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells Vs the Machines”

Director

“After Love” — Aleem Khan

“Drive My Car” — Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Happening” — Audrey Diwan

“Licorice Pizza” — Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Power of the Dog” — Jane Campion *WINNER

“Titane” — Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

“Being the Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza” *WINNER

Adapted Screenplay

“CODA” *WINNER

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga — “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim — “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones — “Coda”

Renate Reinsve — “The Worst Person in the World”

Joanna Scanlan — “After Love” *WINNER

Tessa Thompson — “Passing”

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar — “Ali & Ava”

Mahershala Ali — “Swan Song”

Benedict Cumberbatch — “The Power of the Dog”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Don’t Look Up”

Stephen Graham — “Boiling Point”

Will Smith — “King Richard” *WINNER

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe — “Belfast”

Jessie Buckley — “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana Debose — “West Side Story” *WINNER

Ann Dowd — “Mass”

Aunjanue Ellis — “King Richard”

Ruth Negga — “Passing”

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist — “West Side Story”

Ciarán Hinds — “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur — “Coda” *WINNER

Woody Norman — “C’mon C’mon”

Jesse Plemons — “The Power of the Dog”

Kodi Smit-McPhee — “The Power of the Dog”

Original Score

“Being the Ricardos”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune” *WINNER

“The French Dispatch”

“The Power of the Dog”

Casting

“Boiling Point”

“Dune”

“The Hand of God”

“King Richard”

“West Side Story” *WINNER

Cinematography

“Dune” *WINNER

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Editing

“No Time to Die” *WINNER

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Summer of Soul”

Production Design

“Cyrano”

“Dune” *WINNER

“The French Dispatch”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Costume Design

“Cruella” *WINNER

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“The French Dispatch”

“Nightmare Alley”

Make Up & Hair

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” *WINNER

“House of Gucci”

Sound

“Dune” *WINNER

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time to Die”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“West Side Story”

Special Visual Effects

“Dune” *WINNER

“Free Guy”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

British Short Animation

“Affairs of the Art”

“Do Not Feed the Pigeons” *WINNER

“Night of the Living Dread”

British Short Film

“The Black Cop” *WINNER

“Femme”

“The Palace”

“Stuffed”

“Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee”

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch *WINNER

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

