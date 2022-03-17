This file photo taked 18 March, 2014, shows Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukrainian comic actor and candidate in the upcoming presidential election, during an event, in Kiev, Ukraine. Ukrainian actor and businessman Zelensky, who in the opinion polls is leading ahead of this month\'s presidential vote. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Before he became president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky was a successful actor and comedian.

Now Netflix is again streaming the TV series that helped make him a star — and served as a springboard for his presidential campaign.

“Servant of the People” is a political satire featuring Zelensky as a high school teacher who becomes the Ukrainian president after a speech, he makes about corruption in the country’s government goes viral.

The series showcased in 2015. Some have credited the role with helping catapult Zelensky to Ukraine’s real-life presidency in 2019.

“You asked and it’s back!” Netflix said in a tweet Wednesday, saying the series’ return.

Zelensky is currently dominating the world stage with his impassioned pleas for help following Russia’s invasion of his country.

The-CNN-Wire