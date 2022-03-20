PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Detectives are investigating a drowning after a boat capsized in the Seminole Lake on March 18.

Deputies responded to Seminole Lake at appoximately 2:17 p.m after reports of a disabled vessel has taken on water with two occupants were on board.

Upon deputies arrival on scene, Seminole Fire Rescue was able to safely bring 39-year-old Shawn Thomas and 37-year-old Alexandra Dumervil to shore without incident.

At approximately 5:42 p.m. deputies once again responded to the Lake Seminole area after multiple calls were received in reference to a male possibly going underwater after a boat capsized.

With the assistance from the Marine, Flight, and Dive units, deputies conducted a search of the lake for Thomas.

Detectives say once Thomas was brought ashore earlier in the day, he called a friend, 74-year-old Joe Wright, to assist him in recovering his boat from the water. Wright was able to utilize his boat to assist Thomas in retrieving his boat. Once Thomas was on board his boat, the boat capsized and he was seen slipping into the water. Wright attempted to rescue Thomas out of the water but was unable to bring him onboard the boat. Wright lost visual of Thomas and Thomas was never observed resurfacing.

At approximately 9:47 p.m. deputies located Thomas’ body approximately 10 yards in Lake Seminole from where he was last seen.

It does not appear drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident. Thomas was not wearing a life vest.

Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation continues.