(CNN) — You’re invited to Harry Styles’ house!

Well, not exactly.

The former One Direction star announced his upcoming third solo album on Wednesday, titled “Harry’s House.”

The artist dropped a trailer featuring himself stepping onto a stage inside an empty theater. Then Styles smiles at the camera as the set of a house is raised up behind him.

He also posted what appears to be the album’s cover art to his Instagram.

“Harry’s House” is set to release on May 20.

