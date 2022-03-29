MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Miami Man found guilty for one count of carjacking resulting in death and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Jorge Aponte Figuero, 25, of Miami was found guilty on Friday, March 25.

According to trial evidence, in May 2017, Aponte Figueroa, along with two co-conspirators, carjacked, at gunpoint, an Uber driver who was sleeping in his minivan. The evidence at trial showed that, after driving the victim throughout Miami-Dade County, Aponte Figueroa and his co-conspirators stole the victim’s wallet at gunpoint, after which Aponte Figueroa shot the victim seven times, including several shots at close range to the victim’s head while Aponte Figueroa straddled the victim’s body, to prevent the victim from serving as a witness.

Sentencing has been set for June 15, 2022. Aponte Figueroa still faces more charges in the Southern District of Florida for his participation in a serial Hobbs Act robbery conspiracy. That trial is set for August of 2022. As to those charges, Aponte Figueroa is innocent unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.