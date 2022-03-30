US actor Alec Baldwin (R) and wife Hilaria Baldwin attend DreamWorks Animation\'s \"The Boss Baby: Family Business\" premiere at SVA Theatre on June 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

CNN) — The Baldwins are growing their family.

On Tuesday, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin shared the news on social media that they are expecting their seventh child.

Hilaria Baldwin posted a video of the couple sharing the news with their children, writing in the caption “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwin to is coming this fall.”

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise,” the caption continued. “I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids–as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives.

She added that the new baby is “A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

The news comes less than six months after Alec Baldwin was involved in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust.”

“One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling,” the couple told People magazine of the baby news.” Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can’t wait to embrace our new little one this fall!”

