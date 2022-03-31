TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Meals On Wheels of Tampa is now providing diabetic and renal menus to seniors and homebound recipents.

The new menus will be in additon to the Heart Healthy Diet. The meals are freshly prepared daily at the Meals On Wheels Facility and delivered to the homes of the recipients.

All menus have been evaluated by a Registered Dietician to ensure nutritional integrity.

“Our Executive Chef has really created some great recipes, seasoning them with fresh ingredients such as garlic and herbs to enhance flavor while minimizing sodium. Our plan is to rotate all the menus every 4-5 months to keep things seasonal,” said Steve King, Meals On Wheels Executive Director.

The new Diabetic Menu is carbohydrate monitored. The Renal Menu has lower sodium, potassium and phosphorus levels and offers a quality source of protein with each meal. All the meals are offered in regular, chopped, or pureed form, to meet the changing needs of Tampa’s homebound and senior neighbors. When recipients were recently surveyed, the Diabetic and Renal menus were the most requested additions to the current Heart Healthy Meals.

If interested in receiving meals or to learn more about Meals On Wheels Tampa, please call the office 813-238-8410 or visit their webiste.