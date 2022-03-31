HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A Grace Community Church and School teacher has been arrested after detectives recieved two cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to child pornography being uploaded to an email account.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephen Robb, 69, after an investigation revealed the account belonged to him.

Robb is a fifth-grade teacher at the private school. According to reports, on March 29, deputies conducted a search warrant on the suspect’s account which revealed additional images of child pornography. The suspect also had images of a current student, fully clothes, in the suspect’s class.

“It’s sickening to know this man who was entrusted to educate and care for our young children, was exploiting children online at the same time,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “His disgusting behavior will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County. I commend our detectives who work tirelessly to protect and defend the innocent children in our community.”

An arrest warrant was obtained for Possession of Child Pornography (x6). With assistance from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Robb was located and arrested.

This investigation is active and open. Anyone with additional information on Robb is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.