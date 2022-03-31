BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Elliot Page attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

(CNN) — Elliott Page’s character on “Umbrella Academy” will mimic real life.

Page’s role on the hit Netflix series will come out as transgender in the third season.

The streaming giant celebrated the news by retweeting Page on it’s dedicated LGBTQ+ content Twitter account, Most.

“FEELS SO GOOD TO SAY THIS: Elliot Page stars as Viktor Hargreeves in Umbrella Academy S3!!!,” the Most tweet read.

Page’s original tweet included a photo of the star in character.

In 2020 the Oscar-nominated performer went public with being transgender and identifying as non-binary.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.