FORT MYERS, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the unsealing of indictments charging Daniel Aguilar-Roblero (40, Fort Myers) and Cornelio Perez Gonzalez Arellano (29, Fort Myers) with possessing counterfeit immigration documents and transferring false identification documents.

If convicted on all counts, Aguilar-Roblero faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in federal prison and Gonzalez Arellano faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in federal prison.

According to the indictments and court proceedings held in their cases, Aguilar-Roblero and Gonzalez Arellano sold fraudulent Permanent Resident cards (also known as “Green Cards”) and fraudulent Social Security cards to undercover law enforcement officers, believing they were intended to be used by individuals unlawfully present in the United States.

Neither Aguilar-Roblero nor Gonzalez Arellano are citizens or nationals of the United States, and both are subject to deportation and removal proceedings at the conclusion of their federal criminal cases.