(CNN) — Olivia Rodrigo could have used some super glue.
The "Drivers License" singer won three Grammy Awards on Sunday, but only two are solidly still intact.
Rodrigo, 19, who won for best new artist, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album, accidentally dropped one of her trophies backstage and it broke apart.
Her shocked reaction was captured by photographers.
A helpful assistant was able to put it back together before Rodrigo continued posing with her arms full of golden gramophones.
A similar moment happened to Taylor Swift at the 2010 Grammy Awards, when the singer dropped one of her four awards backstage.
Funny lyric material, perhaps, for the two singers to put in a song someday.
