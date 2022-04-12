NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 18: Comedian Gilbert Gottfried attends HBO\'s Night Of Too Many Stars: America Unites For Autism Programs at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
(CNN) — Gilbert Gottfried, a comedian and film and television actor with a distinctly memorable voice, has died after a long illness, his family announced on Tuesday.
He was 67.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Killed After Teens Take Turns Shooting Each Other Wearing Body Armor
“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” his family wrote in a post on Twitter.READ MORE: Comedian And Actor, Gilbert Gottfried, Has Died
CNN has contacted a Gottfried’s publicist for further comment.
Developing story…MORE NEWS: Pinellas County Law Enforcement To Participate In The Law Enforcement Torch Run For Special Olympic
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.