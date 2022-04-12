NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood accept an award for Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)

(CNN) — The CMT Music Awards were held Monday in Nashville.

Marvel star Anthony Mackie co-hosted with singer Kelsea Ballerini, who carried out her duties from home after she tested positive for Covid-19.

It was a big night for Carrie Underwood, who won multiple awards, including video of the year with Jason Aldean for “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Underwood notched her tenth win in the category and earned her 25th award total at the fan-voted ceremony.

The following is the full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

Video of the year

Cody Johnson — “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson — “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood — “If I Didn’t Love You” – WINNER

Kane Brown — “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney — “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs — “Forever After All”

Female video of the year

Brandi Carlile — “Right on Time”

Gabby Barrett — “Footprints on The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves — “justified”

Maren Morris — “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton — “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert — “If I Was a Cowboy” – WINNER

Tenille Arts — “Back Then, Right Now”

Male video of the year

Cody Johnson — “‘Til You Can’t” – WINNER

Eric Church — “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown — “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan — “Waves”

Luke Combs — “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett — “Country Again”

Walker Hayes — “Fancy Like”

Group/duo video of the year

Brothers Osborne — “I’m Not for Everyone”

Dan + Shay — “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae — “Woman You Got” – WINNER

Old Dominion — “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Parmalee — “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band — “Same Boat”

Breakthrough video of the year

Breland — “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion — “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane — “My Boy”

Parker McCollum — “To Be Loved by You” – WINNER

Priscilla Block — “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts — “Back Then, Right Now”

Collaborative video of the year

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly feat. Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You” – WiNNER

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”

CMT performance of the year

Brothers Osborne, “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

George Strait, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride) – WINNER

H.E.R. & Chris Stapleton, “Hold On” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Kane Brown, “Three Wooden Crosses” (from CMT Artist of the Year)

Kelsea Ballerini & Paul Klein, “I Quit Drinking” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland, “Friendship Train” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland, “Ride Wit Me” (from CMT Crossroads)

CMT digital-first performance of the year

Brittney Spencer, “Sober & Skinny”

Carly Pearce, “Dear Miss Loretta”

Cody Johnson, “Dear Rodeo” – WINNER

Jon Pardi, “On the Other Hand”/”Forever and Ever, Amen”

Josh Turner, Live

Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Trending comeback song of the year

Alan Jackson, “Freight Train”

Brooks & Dunn, “Neon Moon”

Dolly Parton, “9 to 5”

Reba McEntire, “I’m a Survivor”

Sara Evans, “Suds in the Bucket”

Shania Twain, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Taylor Swift, “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” – WINNER

