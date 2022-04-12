(CNN) — The CMT Music Awards were held Monday in Nashville.
Marvel star Anthony Mackie co-hosted with singer Kelsea Ballerini, who carried out her duties from home after she tested positive for Covid-19.
It was a big night for Carrie Underwood, who won multiple awards, including video of the year with Jason Aldean for “If I Didn’t Love You.”
Underwood notched her tenth win in the category and earned her 25th award total at the fan-voted ceremony.
The following is the full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.
Video of the year
Cody Johnson — “‘Til You Can’t”
Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson — “Never Say Never”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood — “If I Didn’t Love You” – WINNER
Kane Brown — “One Mississippi”
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney — “half of my hometown”
Luke Combs — “Forever After All”
Female video of the year
Brandi Carlile — “Right on Time”
Gabby Barrett — “Footprints on The Moon”
Kacey Musgraves — “justified”
Maren Morris — “Circles Around This Town”
Mickey Guyton — “Remember Her Name”
Miranda Lambert — “If I Was a Cowboy” – WINNER
Tenille Arts — “Back Then, Right Now”
Male video of the year
Cody Johnson — “‘Til You Can’t” – WINNER
Eric Church — “Heart on Fire”
Kane Brown — “One Mississippi”
Luke Bryan — “Waves”
Luke Combs — “Forever After All”
Thomas Rhett — “Country Again”
Walker Hayes — “Fancy Like”
Group/duo video of the year
Brothers Osborne — “I’m Not for Everyone”
Dan + Shay — “Steal My Love”
Maddie & Tae — “Woman You Got” – WINNER
Old Dominion — “I Was on a Boat That Day”
Parmalee — “Take My Name”
Zac Brown Band — “Same Boat”
Breakthrough video of the year
Breland — "Cross Country"
Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion — “I Can’t”
Elvie Shane — “My Boy”
Parker McCollum — “To Be Loved by You” – WINNER
Priscilla Block — “Just About Over You”
Tenille Arts — “Back Then, Right Now”
Collaborative video of the year
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”
Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Nelly feat. Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You” – WiNNER
Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”
Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”
CMT performance of the year
Brothers Osborne, “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
George Strait, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride) – WINNER
H.E.R. & Chris Stapleton, “Hold On” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
Kane Brown, “Three Wooden Crosses” (from CMT Artist of the Year)
Kelsea Ballerini & Paul Klein, “I Quit Drinking” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland, “Friendship Train” (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland, “Ride Wit Me” (from CMT Crossroads)
CMT digital-first performance of the year
Brittney Spencer, “Sober & Skinny”
Carly Pearce, “Dear Miss Loretta”
Cody Johnson, “Dear Rodeo” – WINNER
Jon Pardi, “On the Other Hand”/”Forever and Ever, Amen”
Josh Turner, Live
Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”
Trending comeback song of the year
Alan Jackson, “Freight Train”
Brooks & Dunn, “Neon Moon”
Dolly Parton, “9 to 5”
Reba McEntire, “I’m a Survivor”
Sara Evans, “Suds in the Bucket”
Shania Twain, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”
Taylor Swift, "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" – WINNER
