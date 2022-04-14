SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A water main break at a busy intersection in South Tampa is expected to divert motorists as Easter weekend approaches, according to city officials.

Issues with the water main arose Thursday on West Gandy Boulevard at the intersection of South Himes Avenue, immediately causing traffic delays and diverting motorists through residential neighborhoods. There are no reports of injuries, but construction crews have removed a majority of the intersection to access the main.

City officials expect travel will remain closed in that intersection through Tuesday, following Easter. Officials ask for patience as crews work to fix the site.