SEINFELD -- Pictured: (l-r) Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer, Liz Sheridan as Helen Seinfeld (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
(CNN) — Liz Sheridan, a veteran stage and screen actress who played Jerry Seinfeld’s mother, Helen, on “Seinfeld,” died Friday morning, her manager and friend Amanda Hendon confirmed to CNN.
Sheridan had celebrated her 93rd birthday earlier this week. Her many credits include a role on "Alf" and the Broadway production of "Happy End" with Meryl Streep.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.

