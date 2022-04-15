(CNN) — Rappers Cardi B. and Offset welcomed their son seven months ago and we now know his name.
Offset, who is a member of the rap group Migos, posted a photo on his verified Instagram account of the baby on Thursday.
“Wave Set Cephus,” the caption read.
Offset’s given name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.
His wife tweeted a video showing a bejeweled necklace that read, "Wave."
“When Set suggested Wave, I was sold!,” the tweet read. “THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !”
Cardi B also posted photos some baby photos on her verified Instagram account.
The couple, who secretly married in 2017, had not previously shared photos showing their son’s face.
They are also the parents of three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.
