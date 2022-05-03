US actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 3, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a \"public figure representing domestic abuse.\" (Photo by JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — After 13 days of testimony, attorneys for Johnny Depp have rested their case in their defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, alleging that a 2018 op-ed she penned defamed him and caused him to lose work in Hollywood.

Jurors have heard from more than two dozen witnesses called by Depp’s attorneys including Depp himself. Many testified about explosive fights between the two.

Depp’s final, forensic accountant Mike Spindler, testified Tuesday about his analysis of the earnings Depp lost as a result of the 2018 op-ed.

“I concluded that Mr. Depp suffered lost earnings of approximately $40 million,” Spindler testified.

Attorneys for Heard are expected to present a motion to strike.

The procedural move, in which Heard’s team would argue she should not found liable, is common in civil cases and is done to preserve appellate rights.

Judge Penny Azcarate could decide to hear arguments on the motion immediately or schedule them for a later time.

If the case moves forward, as is expected, attorneys for Heard will begin presenting her case with testimony from psychologist Dawn Hughes.

Hughes previously testified as an expert in abusive relationships in the trials of Nxivm founder Keith Raniere and singer R. Kelly, helping secure both of their convictions.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.