TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Tampa Bay Lightning announced they will be hosting the fifth-annual Bolts Brew Fest at Amalie Arena at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 5.
The event will offer craft beers from a variety of different local craft breweries, oversized games, ThunderBug and more. Bolts Brew Fest is announcing its return to help kick-off Lightning Playoff Kick-Off Week, a week-long event which will include a number of Lightning activities. Details on Lightning Playoff Kick-Off Week will be announced at a later date.
General Admission tickets will include unlimited beer sampling and other fun perks including games, photo opportunities, music and more. Craft beer enthusiasts can purchase a VIP Admission ticket which will allow them access into the event one hour prior to general admission. VIP includes, unlimited beer sampling, early entry from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling without the crowds, access to AMALIE Arena’s Ashley VIP Lounge featuring exclusive VIP-only beer and food, and an offer code for a BOGO ticket for one Lightning pre-season game* (*limited quantities are available and only while supplies last).
New this year, a General Admission Plus ticket includes early entry starting at 7 p.m. for an extra hour of sampling.
Fans are encouraged to get their tickets as early as possible. The following ticket structure will be in effect:
General Admission
Doors at 8 p.m.
$50.00 Advanced purchase
$60.00 Day of event
General Admission Plus
Doors at 7 p.m.
$75.00 Advanced purchase
$90.00 Day of event
VIP Admission
Doors at 6 p.m.
$120.00 Advanced purchase
$150.00 Day of event
A Designated Driver ticket will also be available for $35.00 for General Admission only.
Rapidly becoming one of Tampa Bay’s biggest beer events, with a wide array of craft beer variety from local and national breweries available for individuals to choose from. The full lineup of participating breweries will be announced prior to the event.