Filed Under:Diddy, Doja Cat, Drake, Eric Church, Glass Animals, Olivia Rodrigo, YE
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake *WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

 

Top New Artist

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

 

Top Male Artist

Drake *WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

 

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

Taylor Swift

 

Top Duo/Group

BTS *WINNER

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

 

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift *WINNER

 

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

The Weeknd

 

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

The Weeknd

 

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

BTS *WINNER

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

 

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

The Weeknd

 

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

The Weeknd

 

Top Billboard Global Artist

 

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran *WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

 

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER

 

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat *WINNER

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

 

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon

Khalid

The Weeknd *WINNER

 

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat *WINNER

Summer Walker

SZA

 

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) *WINNER

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

 

Top Rap Artist

Drake *WINNER

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

 

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake *WINNER

Juice WRLD

Polo G

 

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER

 

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) *WINNER

 

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Walker Hayes

 

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen *WINNER

 

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift *WINNER

 

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay *WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

 

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) *WINNER

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

 

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals *WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

 

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER

 

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny *WINNER

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

 

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny *WINNER

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

 

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis *WINNER

Karol G

Rosalía

 

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado *WINNER

Grupo Firme

 

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) *WINNER

 

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga *WINNER

Marshmello

Tiësto

 

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

Ye *WINNER

 

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye *WINNER

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.