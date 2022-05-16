Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake *WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Top Male Artist
Drake *WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS *WINNER
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift *WINNER
Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Adele
BTS *WINNER
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global Artist
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran *WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER
Top R&B Artist
Doja Cat *WINNER
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Givēon
Khalid
The Weeknd *WINNER
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat *WINNER
Summer Walker
SZA
Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) *WINNER
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top Rap Artist
Drake *WINNER
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake *WINNER
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER
Top Rap Tour
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) *WINNER
Top Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift *WINNER
Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen *WINNER
Top Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift *WINNER
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay *WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) *WINNER
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals *WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) *WINNER
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny *WINNER
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny *WINNER
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
Kali Uchis *WINNER
Karol G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado *WINNER
Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) *WINNER
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga *WINNER
Marshmello
Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye *WINNER
Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye *WINNER
