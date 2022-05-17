MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The 6th annual Adopt-A-Palooza will be held at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, on Saturday May 21.

The Adopt-A-Palooza will be from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. with admission and parking free.

Adopt-A-Palooza is the largest one-day pet adoption and expo-style event in Manatee County and will feature over 100 adoptable pets from Manatee County Animal Services (MCAS), local shelters and animal rescues – all under one roof. Participating adoption organizations include Humane Society of Manatee County, Canine Castaways, Moonracer Rescue, Cat Depot, Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch and Barking Out Loud Rescue.

For pets from MCAS, all adoption fees will be waived in lieu of a donation made to the Friends of Manatee County Animal Services (FoMCAS). Manatee County residents are required to license their new pet for an additional $20 tag fee. All pets will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

The family-friendly event will include a marketplace with over 30 retail vendors selling a variety of products and services, including vendors for pet owners.

New this year, offered by Manatee County Animal Services, is a free pet vaccine and microchip clinic. Pet owners with dogs and cats in need of vaccinations and/or microchips can bring their pet to the event to receive them at no charge. This free clinic is offered from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

“With hurricane season almost here, the free pet vaccine and microchip clinic will help pet owners get prepared,” said Animal Services Division Chief Sarah Brown. “This event is truly a fun example of the great things that can happen when communities collaborate to help the homeless animals in Manatee County and surrounding areas.”

The proceeds from the event will benefit Friends of Manatee County Animal Services. FoMCAS is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves as a fundraising arm whose mission is to work hand in hand with Manatee County Animal Services to enrich the lives of the shelter animals by raising funds to provide additional resources, medical care and heartworm treatment. The funds raised by FoMCAS go directly to help the shelter animals and to help with initiatives at the shelter such as dog beds, turf for the play yards, enrichment items, crates and medical care.

“We are excited to be co-hosting Adopt-A-Palooza,” said FoMCAS Board President, Kassandra Zess-Pagel. “And even if people are not looking to adopt, we hope they will attend the event to help us help the animals of our county.”

On the day of the event, the Palmetto Adoption Center, located at 305 25th Street West in Palmetto, will be closed to the public. The Cat Town Adoption Center, located at 216 6th Avenue East in Bradenton, will remain open — and the adoption fee special will apply to all cats there. The Bishop Animal Shelter (for lost and found pets), located at 5718 21st Avenue West in Bradenton, will be open during normal business hours. For all locations, appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accommodated when available. Animal Services can be reached at 941-742-5933.

For the latest information about Adopt-A-Palooza, please visit their website, call 941-713-3105, or visit their Facebook page.