TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Little Free Libraries are in five City of Tampa Parks thanks to a Hillsborough County 2022 Neighborhood Mini Grant.

The little libraries are located within the boundaries of Old Seminole Heights Neighborhood Association, where the grant was awarded to.

Councilman Guido Maniscalco assisted with the installation of one of the five Little Free Libraries at the Wayne C. Papy Center at American Legion Park, and Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak assisted with the installation of another Little Free Library at Alan Wright Park on May 18.

The Old Seminole Heights Neighborhood Association (OSHNA) exists to promote and encourage the preservation and restoration of the area known as Seminole Heights while revitalizing a sense of community in a safe and healthy residential neighborhood. https://www.oldseminoleheights.org.

Councilman Guido Maniscalco after dedicating the newest Little Free Library at American Legion Park.

Newly-appointed OSHNA Vice President Alyssa Getzoff, OSHNA Trustee, led this project and initiated the grant request. The libraries are a composite two-story blue Little Free Library and were installed using an exterior-grade wood post with topper. The five libraries were installed at Angus Goss Park, Riverview Terrace Park, McDugald Park, Wayne C. Papy Center at American Legion Park and Alan Wright Park.

Old Seminole Heights Neighborhood Association has partnered with another civic group, Friends of the Seminole Heights Library, who have donated 10 books for each library to serve as starter materials. The libraries are intended to encourage reading and ease of access to books for a larger portion of city residents.

Little Free Library is the world’s largest book-sharing movement. These five libraries will be added to the global map.